First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/21 Friday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Weekend warm-up
First Alert Weather: Weekend warm-up 02:18

Forecast: Today will be sunny and milder with highs in the low 60s... closer to normal. It will still be on the chilly side tonight with lows around 50 in the city with 40s and 30s across our suburbs. 

Tomorrow will be sunny and even milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Looking Ahead: There's a decent chance of showers/rain on Sunday, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 60s. 

As for Monday, some rain/drizzle may very well linger, especially the first half of the day. Expect highs in the 60s again.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 6:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

