First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/21 Friday morning forecast
Forecast: Today will be sunny and milder with highs in the low 60s... closer to normal. It will still be on the chilly side tonight with lows around 50 in the city with 40s and 30s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be sunny and even milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Looking Ahead: There's a decent chance of showers/rain on Sunday, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 60s.
As for Monday, some rain/drizzle may very well linger, especially the first half of the day. Expect highs in the 60s again.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.