First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/14 Friday morning forecast

Forecast: Any early showers exit east by about 7 AM. For the rest of today, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

CBS2

Tonight will be clear and chilly with temps falling to around 50 in the city with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s. As for Sunday, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead: Showers are possible into the start of next week. As for temperatures, expect a cooling trend with highs in the low 60s on Monday... 50s by Tuesday.