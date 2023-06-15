First Alert Weather: Back to sunshine and highs in 80s

Forecast: We're back to nice today with a mix of sun and clouds. There is the slightest risk of a stray sprinkle or shower, mainly to the north and east of the city. But much if not all of the area will remain dry. Highs will be seasonable in the low 80s (70s coasts). Tonight will be partly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s in the city and 50s for the 'burbs.

As for tomorrow, we're right back to an unsettled day with rounds of showers/storms. The timing looks similar to yesterday, arriving from the west midday with the risk continuing into the evening. In addition, flow will support some upper-level smoke from the wildfires overhead into tomorrow... however, unlike last week, it will remain mostly in the upper levels (not surface based). So, hazy skies and vibrant sunrises/sunsets possible, but air quality shouldn't take a huge hit for most people.

Looking Ahead: The weekend looks split with Sunday being the nicer/drier half. Saturday is not a washout, but scattered showers and a few storms will be possible, wrapping around the low as it departs, and mainly focused into the afternoon. They'll be hit or miss. Sunday looks partly sunny.