First Alert Weather: Air Quality Alert issued for NYC, northern N.J. and lower Hudson Valley

NEW YORK -- Another Air Quality Alert has been issued for our area due to unhealthy levels of ground level ozone.

The alert will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and remain until 11 p.m.

New York City, much of northern New Jersey and parts of the Lower Hudson Valley are included in the alert.

Ground level ozone is formed when pollution in the low levels of the atmosphere combine with sunlight and heat.

Air Quality Alerts will likely be issued again in the coming days.

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.