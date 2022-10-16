First Alert Forecast: Pleasant and mild Sunday, more clouds

We're tracking our next chance of showers, but good news! It'll hold off until after we finish up this beautiful weekend!

It's still pleasant and mild this afternoon with temps topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Compared to yesterday, you'll notice more clouds at times, but it will remain dry.

Clouds really thicken up tonight and showers return to the forecast overnight and toward sunrise Monday. Keep the umbrella handy throughout tomorrow.

But we can't emphasize enough that it won't be a washout! Just on/off showers swinging through. With more clouds, it'll be cooler with highs in the low 60s.

Starting Tuesday, get ready for the coldest air yet. Highs by midweek will only be in the low 50s with overnight temps falling into the 30s for most.

Despite the chill, the remainder of the week is looking bright.