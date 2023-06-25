First Alert Forecast: Humid with pop-up storms Sunday afternoon, severe risk tomorrow

Coverage doesn't look to be quite as widespread as yesterday, but overall, it's a rinse and repeat forecast today.

Morning sun will give way to scattered pop-up showers/storms this afternoon, especially for inland locations. Not everyone will see them, but heavy rain will be possible anywhere they do occur.

Other than dodging downpours, it's a warm and very humid afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s.

Activity dissipates after sunset and some more patchy fog will be possible late tonight. Lows will be in the 60s for the suburbs and around 70 in the city.

Monday is looking like a more active day with a severe weather risk, so we've issued a Yellow Alert for the second half of the day.

The morning hours will see some spotty showers and rumbles, then some stronger storms will be possible into the PM hours, especially southwest of the city. Gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain are the main threats Monday evening.

Rinse and repeat ... the same forecast continues. No day is a complete washout, but you'll want an umbrella handy for daily pop-ups.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!