First Alert Forecast: Mid 70s, sunny, breezy on Father's Day

It doesn't get much better than this for Father's Day!

Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity and temps in the mid 70s this afternoon. Even out east, where you started the day with some showers, you'll see improvement through the day.

While it won't be quite as windy as yesterday, it'll still be breezy with gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times. Otherwise, the vibes are great!

It'll be another crisp night as temps fall into the 50s around town and 40s farther north and west.

The winds will gradually relax overnight, but you'll need the jackets out the door once again tomorrow.

Monday itself (and for the observance of Juneteenth), things remain nice and quiet. Skies will be bright with just a few high clouds streaming in. Temps will be a touch warmer, in the upper 70s to around 80.

Our next risk of any rain holds off until Tuesday as things turn unsettled for midweek.