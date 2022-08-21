First Alert Forecast: Warm with a few showers Sunday, downpours during Monday morning commute

Clouds will gradually be on the increase today, but it'll still be mainly dry to finish out the weekend.

There's a chance of a few showers creeping into western areas. Otherwise, it's another warm day with highs in the mid 80s around New York City and nearing 90 inland.

CBS2

More widespread showers will move in overnight, and the morning commute will likely be wet with scattered downpours and storms moving through.

We've made Monday a Yellow Alert Day since you might need extra time with possible ponding on roadways and some localized flooding.

CBS2

We desperately need the rain, but too much too fast is not the way to get it. Luckily, widespread area-wide flooding is not expected.

The showers and cloud cover will hold temps into the 70s tomorrow, with some low 80s for inland New Jersey.

CBS2

After a midday lull, some more scattered showers and storms will be around through early evening, before things quiet down after sunset.

Tuesday will bring a lingering risk of a shower or storm, but it'll be much spottier.

CBS2

We clear up and warm up for the second part of the week. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!