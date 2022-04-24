First Alert Forecast: Sunny on Sunday, but much cooler east of New York City

We'll see more sunshine today into the afternoon, but high temps will vary greatly depending on your location!

The farther west you go, the warmer it'll be. If you're to the east, sorry ... it's going to be a cool one.

Highs will range from near 70 in western New Jersey to just the 50s for the east end of Long Island. It'll also be mainly cloudy the farther east you go thanks to the marine influence.

The good news is everyone stays dry today, so a nice finish to the weekend. It then stays quiet overnight with lows in the 40s.

Monday looks to be a dry, but mostly cloudy day with temps on either side of 60 degrees.

Our next widespread shower risk is on Tuesday.

Temps stay below normal through the week, especially Wednesday into Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!