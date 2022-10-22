First Alert Forecast: Sunny and mild, October's finest!

We're looking at a 50/50 weekend: beautiful today and a rain chance tomorrow.

Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with mild temps in the upper 60s. Whether you're tailgating or headed to the pumpkin patch, we're in great shape today. It doesn't get much better around here for late October!

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as low pressure approaches from the south. Still, it will remain dry through the overnight hours. Temps will fall into the low 50s around New York City and 40s for the suburbs.

Sunday will feature mainly cloudy skies, along with showers rotating in from offshore. It won't be raining non-stop all day, but you'll want the umbrella handy, especially into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be a bit cooler, in the low 60s.

A few showers linger into Monday, although they should turn spottier in nature as the day goes on.