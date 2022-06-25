Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Hot, hot, hot! Plenty of sunshine, upper 80s for most

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

New York Weather: CBS2's 6/25 Saturday morning update
New York Weather: CBS2's 6/25 Saturday morning update 02:50

This first weekend of summer sure will be feeling like it!

We're looking at plenty of sunshine and hotter temps in the upper 80s and low 90s for most. While it's humid, it's not super oppressive. So there won't be too much of a heat index out there.

It's a perfect beach weekend. With afternoon sea breezes, you'll find some relief there. Keep in mind there is a moderate risk of rip currents along all our ocean facing beaches.

Grab the sunscreen as well ... burn times are under 20 minutes this weekend.

Our next chance of showers arrives late Sunday night (well after sunset) and more so through Monday with scattered downpours and a few rumbles possible.

Temps also return closer to normal in the upper 70s and low 80s behind the front.

Stay cool and have a great weekend!

First published on June 25, 2022 / 10:31 AM

