First Alert Forecast: Humid with daily showers and storms all week, keep umbrella handy

Rinse and repeat. Keep the umbrella handy this weekend as we continue to be stuck in this humid and unsettled pattern.

After a round of showers and rumbles Saturday morning, some more showers and storms will pop-up through the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see them, so it's not a washout.

Any place that does can see brief heavy downpours, along with some lightning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 80s (70s at the beaches).

Some activity will linger tonight, then things quiet down after midnight. It'll remain muggy with temps only falling to around 70 by dawn.

Sunday is looking like the better half of the weekend, even with a continued risk of showers and storms. The morning hours should be mainly dry with some sunshine before a few afternoon pop-ups develop. It'll be warmer and feeling tropical with highs in the 80s.

Not much is going to change next week. We'll have daily chances of showers and storms, but no complete washouts. We'll keep an eye on some storms possibly turning strong to severe on Monday, especially south of New York City. Think Florida weather. That's pretty much the pattern we're looking at.

When does this unsettled stretch finally break? Likely not until later in the week or next weekend, as of now.