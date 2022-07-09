First Alert Forecast: Bright skies, low 80s near NYC, cloudier with a few showers to the south

Unless you're in our far southern locations today, the weekend is looking good!

As a system grazes us to the south, expect more clouds and a few showers to the south. Elsewhere, and especially for the city and points north, we'll see brighter skies with temps in the low 80s.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents today along our coasts. Long Island will definitely fair a bit better than the Jersey Shore as far as sky cover.

With drier air coming in from the north, humidity will fall through the day. Tonight will be partly to mostly clear and much more comfortable. It'll be noticeably cooler with lows in the mid 60s around the city, and 50s for areas to the north and west.

For Sunday, everyone gets in on the gorgeous weather! It'll be a real July gem to finish out the weekend with plenty of sun, low humidity, and temps in the upper 70s and low 80s around the area.

The heat and humidity return as we head into next week.