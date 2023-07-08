First Alert Forecast: Warm, very humid, afternoon and evening storms possible

Saturday will be similar to Friday. Warm, very humid, and maybe a few afternoon and early evening pop-ups. Not everyone gets wet, but heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, feeling closer to 90.

CBS New York

If you're heading to the beach, there's a low risk of rip currents and it's actually a decent beach day! Just keep an eye out for storms that may form.

Activity will diminish after sunset with mostly cloudy skies overnight along with some areas of fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

CBS New York

Sunday, the first half of the day will be drier. A few showers may be around, but the heavier rain will be in the late afternoon and evening. As low pressure develops along a stalled front, waves of heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely. Highs will be in the low 80s.

While a severe storm is possible, the main threat will be the flash flooding risk. Storms will be capable of dropping a large amount of rain in short periods of time.

CBS New York

Models vary on the exact timing, but afternoon into the night will be the time to watch, and we've gone with a Yellow Alert for that window. A general one to two inches is possible, depending on where the heaviest axis of rain sets up.

CBS New York

Showers and storms may linger into Monday morning, with some more popping up again in the afternoon. We dry out for the middle of next week, but it heats back up into the 90s

Have a great weekend!