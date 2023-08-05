First Alert Forecast: Beautiful summer weekend before potentially severe thunderstorms

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Saturday AM update - 8/5/23

We're catching a break from the wet weather just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look good for outdoor events!

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the mid 80s. Humidity will be on the low side, making for a nice summer afternoon. Some more clouds may move in at times, but that's about it.

It stays quiet tonight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the 60s.

Sunday will be another mainly dry day, at least for the daylight hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s and humidity will be in check.

Late tomorrow night, mainly after midnight, some showers and storms may start to creep into the area. The better bet for some downpours will be late at night and toward dawn on Monday.

Monday is shaping up to be a potentially active day with several rounds of rain and thunderstorms, some of which in the afternoon and evening could be strong to severe.

We'll be monitoring the threat and will issue alerts if warranted over the next 24 to 36 hours.

For now, enjoy the nice weekend!