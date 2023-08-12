First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Saturday AM update - 8/12/32

After some spotty showers around this morning, we're on Yellow Alert heading into the afternoon and evening. Scattered storms are expected to develop, and some could be strong to severe.

With the exception of a spotty shower or rumble, much of the area will be dry through midday. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s.

By mid-afternoon onward, we'll have to keep an eye to the sky for storms starting to the north and west, then gradually working south and east through the rest of the day.

Not everyone will see storms. But where they do move through, damaging wind, hail and an isolated tornado are all on the table. The greatest risk will be northwest of New York City.

A final round of showers/storms will likely swing through tonight ahead of a front. We should dry out overnight.

Sunday will be the drier and brighter half of the weekend with temps getting into the upper 80s.

Stay tuned later today for updates!