First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and mild Saturday, scattered showers this afternoon and tonight

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/16 Saturday 10 a.m. update 02:55

Clouds will dominate today, but we'll see some breaks of sun at times.

It's the milder half of the weekend with temps climbing into the 60s ... even some low 70s to the south and west.

A few scattered showers are possible this afternoon, mainly north and west. The better chance of showers and even a few rumbles of thunder swings through this evening.

If you're headed out for dinner, be sure to grab the umbrella! Any leftover rain should be pushing off the coast by midnight with some overnight clearing.

Behind the front, temps really tumble. Most will wake up to wind chills in the 30s Easter morning!

It'll be a brighter day, but much cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s at best, feeling more like the 40s with a chilly northwest breeze.

It stays below normal early next week with a steadier round of rain likely by Monday evening.

Have a great weekend!

First published on April 16, 2022 / 10:58 AM

