First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid Friday, afternoon/evening storms possible

By Justin Lewis

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/1 Friday update at 7 a.m.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/1 Friday update at 7 a.m. 02:48

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.

As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds. 

The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. 

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   

First published on July 1, 2022 / 7:31 AM

