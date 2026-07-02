6 hurt when fire department vehicle slams into West Haverstraw, N.Y. home

A fire department vehicle crashed into a Rockland County home early Thursday morning.

Six people were taken to the hospital, including four volunteer first responders.

It happened in West Haverstraw, N.Y. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Route 9W.

A Thiells Fire Department vehicle struck a home in West Haverstraw, N.Y. on July 2, 2026. CBS News New York

The home the vehicle struck has been boarded up. Five residents are displaced.

The vehicle that hit the building transports the underwater search and rescue team of the Thiells Fire Department. They were on their way to a call at a nearby marina on the Hudson River. As the fire truck crossed 9W, it was struck by a white Jeep, which sent the fire truck into the corner of a nearby home. A resident inside the home was among those injured, which also include the four volunteer firefighters and the driver of the Jeep.

CBS News New York

Two of the firefighters riding in the back of the fire department vehicle were bounced around and banged up, but everyone is expected to recover, CBS News New York's Tony Aiello reported.

The owner of the home that was struck expressed his concern for those injured.

"So many things come into my mind, like maybe something happened to them. You know, I was just, like, shocked," Joaquin Guaman said. "I didn't know what to think, or what to say, but I found after they're OK and at the hospital."

Guaman said village inspectors will more fully assess the damage to the home and determine what repairs need to be made.