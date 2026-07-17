Firefighters battling large blaze at Bronx scrapyard

Firefighters are responding to large flames at a scrapyard in the Bronx on Friday morning.

The FDNY responded to the call just after 7 a.m. to a recycling plant warehouse on Longfellow Avenue. More than 70 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Video shows thick, black smoke coming from the area as bright orange flames shoot out into the sky.

Video shows a large fire at a Bronx scrapyard on July 17, 2026. Citizen

There are no reported injuries as crews continue to extinguish the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.