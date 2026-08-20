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Firefighters battling large blaze at apartment building in Norwood, Bronx

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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Firefighters are putting out flames at an apartment building Thursday morning in the Norwood section of the Bronx.

The FDNY received a call just before 6 a.m. to 3439 DeKalb Avenue between Kossuth Avenue and East 208th Street. More than 190 fire and EMS personnel are on the scene of the three-alarm fire. 

Video shows billowing clouds of smoke coming from the building. Firefighters are on the roof and inside the building, trying to extinguish the blaze. 

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The FDNY battles a three-alarm fire in the Norwood section of the Bronx on Aug. 20, 2026.  CBS News New York

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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