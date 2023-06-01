Bass River fire in NJ spreads to more than 3K acres

Fire in New Jersey's Bass River State Forest grows to 2,000 acres Fire in New Jersey's Bass River State Forest grows to 2,000 acres 00:41

BASS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) -- The Allen Road forest fire that began burning Wednesday night in New Jersey's Bass River State Forest has now grown to over 3,000 acres, with just 15% of it being contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

Six structures were threatened and the Timberline Campground was evacuated after the fire broke out.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will provide a status update on the wildfire Thursday at 11 a.m. You can watch it in the player above or streaming on CBS News Philadelphia.

The fire service said work is underway to contain the spread of the wildfire.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Allen Road Wildfire – Bass River State Forest



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service continues to work to contain of a wildfire burning in the area of Allen Road in Bass River State Forest.



The wildfire has reached 3,100 acres in size and is 15% contained. pic.twitter.com/8nbMjjMe08 — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 1, 2023

The fire is leading to air quality concerns in the state of Delaware.

The NJFFS is asking people to avoid the area.

The fire comes after smoke from the raging Tantallon wildfire burning in Nova Scotia, Canada, as well as another in New Jersey, led to an air quality alert in the region.

CBS News Philadelphia meteorologist Grant Gilmore said the smoke from this fire is visible on satellite.

A wildfire in southeast Burlington Co. (Bass River State Forest) has grown dramatically overnight. You can easily see the plume of smoke coming from the fire and blowing to the southwest on the visible satellite. @CBSPhiladelphia is following developments as it continues to grow. pic.twitter.com/1yjSIhXiRB — Meteorologist Grant Gilmore (@GrantGilmoreWX) June 1, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.