Garden State Parkway begins reopening after N.J. forest fire

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

BASS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) -- Smoke from the fire burning in New Jersey's Bass River State Forest led to closures on the Garden State Parkway on Friday. The highway is beginning to reopen.

The southbound lanes from Exit 38 in Egg Harbor Township to Exit 63 near Manahawkin and Long Beach Island have reopened.

The northbound lanes are in the process of reopening.

Smoke from the fire in southeastern Burlington County is mostly carrying south and west, but variable winds are spreading it to other parts of our region.

The smoke has led to air quality alerts in New Jersey and Delaware.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 8:17 AM

