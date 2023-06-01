Bass River fire in NJ spreads 5K acres; 50% contained

Bass River fire reaches 5K acres, 50% contained Bass River fire reaches 5K acres, 50% contained 00:52

BASS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) -- The Allen Road forest fire that began burning Wednesday night in New Jersey's Bass River State Forest has now grown to 5,000 acres, with 50% of it being contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

Officials say dry conditions continue to help fuel the flames, creating a lot of smoke in the area.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Allen Road Wildfire – Bass River State Forest@njdepforestfire is making substantial progress in containing a wildfire burning in the area of Allen Road in Bass River State Forest.



The wildfire has reached 5,000 acres in size and is 50% contained.

The Timberline Campground has been evacuated, including about 40 seasonal residents. Zero structures are being threatened by the flames, officials said.

Multiple roads have also been closed down due to the wildfire and the NJFFS is asking people to avoid the area.

The fire service said nearly 70 firefighters are working to contain the spread of the wildfire.

The fire is leading to air quality concerns in the state of Delaware.

The extremely dry conditions have also contributed to multiple other wildfires in New Jersey over the past few days. Fire officials said recent prescribed burns are helping control the blaze but, of course, the weather isn't doing any favors.

New Jersey Forest Fire Service

"What we expect to see through, with this warm weather and these dry conditions over the next several days, is this fire to move around within that containment area as it continues to burn and consume fuels, we'll see flare-ups, we'll see smoke. We'll see fire behavior that will increase and diminish over time. And that's normal," said Greg McLaughlin, with the New Jersey Fire Service.

Officials said there have been no reported injuries and some of the seasonal residents asked to evacuate have been told it is now safe to try and get back into their homes.

The fire comes after smoke from the raging Tantallon wildfire burning in Nova Scotia, Canada, as well as another in New Jersey, led to an air quality alert in the region.

CBS News Philadelphia meteorologist Grant Gilmore said the smoke from this fire is visible on satellite.

A wildfire in southeast Burlington Co. (Bass River State Forest) has grown dramatically overnight. You can easily see the plume of smoke coming from the fire and blowing to the southwest on the visible satellite.

The NJ Forest Fire Service said there is not a burn ban at the moment but said that could change in a couple of days depending on the weather. They are also reminding everyone to be careful.

No word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.