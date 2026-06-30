Fire in Manhattan scorches Midtown building as flames, smoke pour out of windows

More than 300 firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at a Midtown Manhattan building Tuesday morning.

The FDNY got a call about flames just before 3:45 a.m. on Seventh Avenue between 29th and 30th Streets. The blaze started on the second floor and quickly spread to the third.

Firefighters were seen climbing ladder trucks up to the roof. Several windows were blown out as crews attacked the fire from the inside and from above.

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm blaze at a Midtown building early Tuesday morning. CBS News New York

The building was currently under renovation, which made it a difficult operation for the FDNY.

"A lot of holes in the floor, a lot of holes in the roof, a lot of areas for the fire to spread," said Assistant Chief Mike Myers.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries after falling through a floor. Another person was hurt but declined medical attention.

The building is a multi-occupancy building with apartments above the businesses on the street level.

The fire is under control as of 6 a.m. Fire officials are urging people to avoid the area and expect delays and road closures.