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Large fire in Jamaica, Queens burns through store, firefighters say

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that broke out at a store in Jamaica, Queens, early Tuesday morning.

More than 140 fire and EMS personnel are responding to the blaze reported just before 4:30 a.m. on Hillside Avenue between Parsons Boulevard and 160th Street.

FDNY officials say it is a three-alarm fire. 

Video from the scene showed the front of the Guatemalan store scorched. Windows were broken, and flames were seen shooting out of the roof.

jamaica-fire-spec-hi-res-still-00-03-4923.jpg
A three-alarm fire broke out at a store in Queens on Sept. 29, 2026.  CBS News New York

People in the area are advised to avoid smoke and close windows. They should also expect smoke and traffic delays nearby. 

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