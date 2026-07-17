Watch Live: Firefighters give details on Midtown fire that left 5 injured in NYC

Five people were hurt during a large fire at a building on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan Friday.

The FDNY responded to reports of flames just before 7 a.m. at a 43-story office building between East 53rd and East 54th Street.

Fire officials said the blaze started in the ducts of a restaurant that occupies the first and second floors.

More than 140 fire and EMS personnel were at the scene and evacuated the building.

Emergency officials said people in the area should expect smoke and traffic delays and should close windows.

Video from the scene shows smoke coming from the massive building.

Smoke is seen coming from a building on Madison Avenue on July 17, 2026. CBS News New York

Five people had minor injuries, with one transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.