1 dead, 10 hurt after large fire engulfs Bronx apartment building, FDNY says

One person was killed, and 10 were hurt after a fire broke out at a Bronx apartment building Wednesday morning, the FDNY said.

The blaze was reported at 7:45 a.m. at the building at 1484 Montgomery Avenue in the Morris Heights section. Fire officials said it started on the fourth floor of a six-story building.

Fire officials said the flames extended into a neighboring apartment. It escalated to a two-alarm fire with more than 140 fire and EMS personnel responding.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke billowing from the windows and from the top of the building.

A fire broke out at an apartment building Wednesday morning in the Bronx. Citizen

One person was found dead in the fire, and 10 other people were hurt, fire officials said. Two firefighters were also hurt.

Firefighters are continuing to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.