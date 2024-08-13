Video shows Frecce Tricolori fighter jets fly over NYC. See the view from above.

See the Italian Air Force aerobatics team fly over NYC

NEW YORK -- The Italian Air Force's aerobatics team, Frecce Tricolori, put on a show Monday over New York City.

The jets flew over the Hudson River and the Statue of Liberty around 2 p.m.

Video shows them leaving behind a trail of green, white and red -- the colors of the Italian flag.

Video posted on YouTube takes you inside the cockpit for the flyover.

The 10-jet formation can be seen flying over Manhattan and Liberty Island as their colors streak the sky.

Other photos show the formation over the Freedom Tower at One World Trade Center.

Frecce Tricolori on tour of North America



The jets then flew to Philadelphia, as part of their North American tour.

It stopped at the Orange County Airport over the weekend, and heads to Norfolk, Virginia next week.

The international tour began in June with stops in Greenland and Canada. It wraps up later this month in Ocean City, Maryland.

Organizers say it's a chance to showcase their military technology to the world and offers a training opportunity.