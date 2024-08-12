Watch CBS News
Local News

Why were fighter jets flying over Philadelphia? That would be the Italian Air Force

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Italian fighter jets fly over Philadelphia 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you live or work in Philadelphia, chances are you heard or saw a squadron of fighter jets flying over the city Monday. But there's no need to worry, that's just the Italian Air Force.

Known in Italian as the Frecce Tricolori, or "Tricolour Arrows" in English, the 10-jet formation is currently touring in North America for the first time in more than 30 years.

Monday's flyover above the City of Brotherly Love comes after the team's appearance at the New York International Air Show over the weekend.

The jets did several passes over the Philadelphia Art Museum and Ben Franklin Bridge shortly before 11 a.m. At one point, a trio of red, green and white smoke, the colors of the Italian flag, trailed behind the jets.

The Frecce Tricolori's final performance in the U.S. is scheduled for Aug. 24-25 at the OC Air Show in Ocean City, Maryland.

Italian Air Force flying over Philadelphia
Italian Air Force flying over Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia
Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.