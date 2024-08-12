Why were fighter jets flying over Philadelphia? That would be the Italian Air Force

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you live or work in Philadelphia, chances are you heard or saw a squadron of fighter jets flying over the city Monday. But there's no need to worry, that's just the Italian Air Force.

Known in Italian as the Frecce Tricolori, or "Tricolour Arrows" in English, the 10-jet formation is currently touring in North America for the first time in more than 30 years.

Monday's flyover above the City of Brotherly Love comes after the team's appearance at the New York International Air Show over the weekend.

#FrecceTricolori a 10-jet formation of the Italian Air Force over Center City Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/TjBj2SuxfG — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) August 12, 2024

The jets did several passes over the Philadelphia Art Museum and Ben Franklin Bridge shortly before 11 a.m. At one point, a trio of red, green and white smoke, the colors of the Italian flag, trailed behind the jets.

Photos of #FrecceTricolori a 10-jet formation of the Italian Air Force over Center City Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/9YSsnR5MP3 — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) August 12, 2024

The Frecce Tricolori's final performance in the U.S. is scheduled for Aug. 24-25 at the OC Air Show in Ocean City, Maryland.

