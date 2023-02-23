FDNY wants to raise the price for an ambulance
NEW YORK - The FDNY wants to hike the price for an ambulance.
According to a department proposal, the charge for a basic life support ambulance would increase from $900 to $1,385. Mileage costs for traveling to the hospital would jump from $15 a mile to $20.
The FDNY says it's facing higher costs for services, including a new contract with EMS.
The department will hold a public hearing next month on the proposal.
