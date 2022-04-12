FDNY on scene of brush fire near Harlem River Drive
NEW YORK -- Firefighters responded to a brush fire Tuesday in Harlem.
The fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m. near the 155th Street exit on the Harlem River Drive at Edgecombe Avenue.
Chopper 2 was over the scene, as flames and black smoke filled the air.
So far, there's no word on what caused the fire.
