FDNY on scene of brush fire near Harlem River Drive

NEW YORK -- Firefighters responded to a brush fire Tuesday in Harlem. 

The fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m. near the 155th Street exit on the Harlem River Drive at Edgecombe Avenue.

Chopper 2 was over the scene, as flames and black smoke filled the air. 

So far, there's no word on what caused the fire. 

First published on April 12, 2022 / 7:08 AM

