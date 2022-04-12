FDNY on scene of brush fire near Harlem River Drive

NEW YORK -- Firefighters responded to a brush fire Tuesday in Harlem.

The fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m. near the 155th Street exit on the Harlem River Drive at Edgecombe Avenue.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is over the scene of a brush fire reported near Harlem River Drive. Where are you watching from this morning? See complete local coverage on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnewsnewyork Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Chopper 2 was over the scene, as flames and black smoke filled the air.

So far, there's no word on what caused the fire.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.