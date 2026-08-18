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19 treated after FDNY truck, MTA bus collide in the Bronx

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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Emergency responders are on the scene in the Bronx for a collision involving an MTA bus and an FDNY fire truck. 

Some 19 people, including five firefighters, were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

It happened at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday at Southern Boulevard and Barretto Street. 

fdny-bus-crash-1.jpg
Damage to the front window of an MTA bus after a collision with an FDNY vehicle in the Bronx on Aug. 18, 2026.  Citizen.com

Surveillance video captures the bus traveling along Southern Boulevard when the fire truck enters the intersection from Barretto Street. A witness said the bus had the right of way with the green light when the FDNY vehicle came into the intersection "going at a high speed" and did not have its lights and siren on. 

"The impact - it just crashed. The impact was high. The bus was full, the bus was full of people," witness Jumari Lantigua said. "I'm thankful I didn't take it because I was just about to hop on it with my son, and my son decided, no, let's just walk mommy. And I'm happy that he said that, because look at what happened."

Video from the scene showed the bus with some damage to its windshield. 

"We are praying for the passengers injured and those receiving medical assistance on site and at area hospitals," Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson wrote on social media

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