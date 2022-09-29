Watch CBS News
Jose Gonzalez due in court in 2017 death of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo on duty in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The man accused of killing an EMT with her own ambulance is expected to appear in court Thursday on murder charges. 

Yadira Arroyo was killed in 2017 while on duty in Soundview, the Bronx. 

Police said Jose Gonzalez was hanging onto the back of the ambulance as she and her partner headed to a call. When Arroyo got out of the vehicle, Gonzalez allegedly jumped in the driver's seat and ran her over. 

Gonzalez was recently cleared to stand trial after being declared unfit in May.

Arroyo left behind five children. Her brother later followed in her footsteps and became an EMT.

