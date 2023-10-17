5 people treated for smoke inhalation after early-morning fire in Brooklyn; Lithium-ion battery found inside
NEW YORK -- Five people are being treated for smoke inhalation following a fire early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn.
The FDNY says a lithium-ion battery was found on the second floor of the building.
The flames broke out around 4:45 a.m. on Menahan Street near Central and Wilson avenues in Bushwick.
Last month, the FDNY reported 175 lithium-ion battery fires resulting in 14 deaths across the city this year.
City lawmakers have taken steps to address the dangers, including a certification for retailers and trade-in program for those with cheaper, unregulated batteries.
The official cause of this latest fire is under investigation.
Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.