5 people treated for smoke inhalation after early-morning fire in Brooklyn; Lithium-ion battery found inside

NEW YORK -- Five people are being treated for smoke inhalation following a fire early Tuesday morning in Brooklyn.

The FDNY says a lithium-ion battery was found on the second floor of the building.

The flames broke out around 4:45 a.m. on Menahan Street near Central and Wilson avenues in Bushwick.

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including an early morning fire in Brooklyn.

Last month, the FDNY reported 175 lithium-ion battery fires resulting in 14 deaths across the city this year.

City lawmakers have taken steps to address the dangers, including a certification for retailers and trade-in program for those with cheaper, unregulated batteries.

The official cause of this latest fire is under investigation.

