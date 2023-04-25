FDNY, NYPD explain robotic technology used by first responders during parking garage collapse

NEW YORK -- One week after the collapse of a parking garage in the Financial District, the FDNY and NYPD gave a demonstration on Tuesday on how they used technology to quickly respond.

CBS2 went to the FDNY Training Academy on Randalls Island, where firefighters allowed the media in to see first hand how they, along with police, were able to use their various drones and robotic dog.

The robotic dog is officially named Bergh, after Henry Bergh, who founded the ASPCA.

Bergh weighs 70 pounds and can go up stairs. It can fall or get knocked over and get back up. It can even open doors.

Last week, Bergh was put into action for the first time at the building collapse. Officials say there was no way to know if other people were trapped. Bergh entered the first floor and second floor, going about 25 feet into the building and stopping so the operator could use a thermal camera to detect heat. One of the robotic dogs was able to find the garage's general manager, who was killed.

The dog also has an audio device for listening, for example, for cries for help. It was also able to help inspect the structural integrity of the building.

Meanwhile, one drone got an aerial view of the collapse. Two small drones were then sent in, flying into small areas the robotic dog could not reach. They have lights to see into dark places. They can bump into walls and not crash, and also have thermal capabilities.

"They're there to save the lives of citizens by giving us additional situational awareness that we haven't been able to have in the past. So we know whether or not there is someone in the collapse," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

"These technologies are not going to be intrusive. I want to be clear on that. They will not be intrusive. We want to use it in the right way," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Adams was referring to the first time the NYPD used its "Digidog" robot. There was public outcry, including concerns over the price, privacy and surveillance. The city passed an Oversight Technology Act, requiring first responders to be transparent with how they're using these tools.

And that's exactly what they were doing Tuesday -- trying to get the public familiarized with new technology -- because they say it's here to stay because it's the most advanced way to keep people safe.