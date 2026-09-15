FDNY says at least 6, including 2 firefighters, injured in fire at Bronx apartment building

The FDNY is on the scene of a fire inside a six-story apartment building fire in the Cortona Park East section of the Bronx.

Units responded Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a fire on the second floor at 1773 Vyse Ave. Fire officials said the blaze extended to the floor above and a hallway.

The FDNY confirmed that four people were injured, including two seriously. Additionally, the department said two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

"We saw smoke coming in the door. It was a very strong smell, so we just decided to run out through the fire escape. Everybody came out," one resident said. "I grabbed my dog. We grabbed everything that we needed. My mom grabbed her purse and we literally just went out through the fire escape."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.