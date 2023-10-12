New Rochelle native reveals what a day in the life of an IDF reservist is like

New Rochelle High School graduate explains what's it like being a reservist in the IDF

NEW YORK -- A New Rochelle High School graduate is a reservist for the Israeli Defense Forces and is waiting for what's to come next in this war. While at her base, she showed CBS New York what a day is like.

"Hi, it's currently about 6:50 in the morning and I end my 4 hour shift starting at 3 in the morning," said Eden Shmuel, speaking to her iPhone.

Life for Shmuel looks a lot different with Israel now at war.

"Just got out of guard duty. Just went to the bathroom in the port-a-potties that we have here. We have two for about a base of 100," she said.

Her first-hand accounts show us an exclusive look at what it's like as a reservist in the Israeli Defense Forces. The 21-year-old was called back up to serve as the country works to protect all its borders after Hamas' ruthless attack, which killed over 1200 Israelis and dozens more now held hostage.

"I currently know a couple of people missing, two people that were missing I found out have been found dead," said Shmuel.

Now, as a combat soldier in the reserves, Shmuel is working on a base in the north, as thousands of soldiers were moved to the border of Lebanon amid fears of another attack. This time from the terrorist organization, Hezbollah.

"Our job on the base as combat soldiers is to protect the base, so people on the base can do their significant job to fight this battle," she said.

War brings uncertainty, disconnect, and fear. Shmuel's 18-year-old brother is a soldier near the Gaza Strip.

"He's down south so contact has been minimal and its nerve racking," said Shmuel.

But then there are moments of relief. CBS New York witnessed over Zoom Shmuel finally get a text from her brother.

"He just said that he's ok and that he loves me," she said.

Shmuel says she wants people in her home state to understand the emotions and tragedies that are now living realities.

"It's a matter of life and death here and the horrendous things that have been happening here can't go unspoken about and ignored," she said.

