FDNY: 3 children in critical condition following fire at Brooklyn apartment building

3 children in critical condition after fire at Brownsville apartment building

NEW YORK -- A fire in Brooklyn on Sunday morning left three children in critical condition.

It happened on the 11th floor of an apartment building on Livonia Avenue in Brownsville at around 11 a.m.

The FDNY said the children, ages 4, 5, and 8, were left home alone and found unconscious.

Investigators said the father was taken into custody with charges pending, and the mother was being questioned by police.

The FDNY said the children were rescued within minutes of the call.

"The three children were inside. It was pretty heavy fire condition inside, so our members had to force the door open, crawl in. They found two of the children in the living room and another one right behind the door," the FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said.

"It was the most terrible thing I've seen in my life. I saw one child after another being pulled out by the firemen," a witness said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.