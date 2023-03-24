Watch CBS News
Crime

Fashion designer Katie Gallagher's death ruled a homicide 8 months later

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A woman's death has been ruled a homicide eight months after she was found unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment. 

Police said officers responded to a 911 call for an unconscious female on July 24 inside a building on Eldridge Street in Chinatown. 

They found 35-year-old Kathryn Marie Gallagher lying in bed with no obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to multiple reports, Gallagher was a fashion designer who grew up in Pennsylvania before attending Rhode Island School of Design and moving to New York City. An obituary posted on RISD's website said the 35-year-old dressed the likes of Lady Gaga and Laverne Cox. 

Gallagher's cause of death has been ruled acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-flurorfentanyl and ethanol. 

Investigators say they are now treating this as a homicide and looking for a potential supplier.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 24, 2023 / 11:23 AM

