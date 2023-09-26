Long Island students, staff encouraged to wear green in show of support for Farmingdale High School after deadly bus crash

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Students and staff at schools across Long Island will be wearing green Tuesday in support of Farmingdale High School.

Last week, a bus carrying the school's marching band fell off a roadway, killing two adults and critically injuring five students.

It's unclear how many schools will take part in the show of support Tuesday, but photos have been circulating on social media encouraging people to wear green and help uplift the Farmingdale community as it continues to grieve.

Organizers are also asking people to use the hashtags #DalerForADay and #DalerStrong.

Farmingdale has already been showing an outpouring of support with green ribbons lining up and down the streets there.

"Never lose hope in our ability to lean on each other as we move forward together," Farmingdale Schools Superintendent Paul Defendini said.

"I think you're seeing the best of Farmingdale -- certainly last week, and you're seeing it again this week. That's Daler Strong," said New York State Sen. Steve Rhoads.

The gesture comes after Monday's emotional wake for 77-year-old Beatrice Ferrari, a retired teacher and volunteer chaperone who people say was the heart and soul of Farmingdale's marching band. Another wake will be held Tuesday for beloved band leader Gina Pellettiere, who also died in the crash.

The school will be closed Thursday so students and staff can attend her funeral.