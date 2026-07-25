Shooting, fire investigation underway in Far Rockaway, Queens, police say

An investigation is underway after a shooting and fire in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Saturday.

It happened around noon at a home on Ocean Crest Boulevard between Hartman Lane and Beach 25th Street.

The FDNY said first responders were sent to the scene just before 12:15 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a home was on fire, officials say.

One civilian was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Further details are not available at this time.

The NYPD said to avoid the area of Ocean Crest Boulevard and Beach 25th Street.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.