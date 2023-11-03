New Jersey bus monitor charged in student's death now facing more serious charge

NJ bus monitor charged in death of 6-year-old faces more serious charge

SOMERSET, N.J. -- A New Jersey school bus monitor accused in the death of a 6-year-old girl is now facing a more serious charge.

Police say Amanda Davila failed to notice or act while Fajr Williams was strangled by her wheelchair harness in July.

A grand jury now indicted Davila on a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge, accusing her of "extreme indifference to human life."

The indictment also includes a second-degree charge of child endangerment.