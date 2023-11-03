New Jersey bus monitor charged in student's death now facing more serious charge
SOMERSET, N.J. -- A New Jersey school bus monitor accused in the death of a 6-year-old girl is now facing a more serious charge.
Police say Amanda Davila failed to notice or act while Fajr Williams was strangled by her wheelchair harness in July.
- Read more: Bus monitor Amanda Davila charged after 6-year-old Fajr Williams dies while being transported to Somerset County school
A grand jury now indicted Davila on a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge, accusing her of "extreme indifference to human life."
The indictment also includes a second-degree charge of child endangerment.
