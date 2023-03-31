Officials: New Jersey man charged after 13-month-old ingested suspected fentanyl

FAIRVIEW, N.J. -- A New Jersey man was arrested Thursday after a baby was found to have ingested fentanyl.

Bergen County prosecutors say on Wednesday, they received a call from Fairview Police about an unresponsive child.

Officials say investigators found the 13-month-old had ingested suspected fentanyl and was revived with Naloxone at a local hospital.

Police have now charged 35-year-old Geraldo Colon with endangering the welfare of a child.