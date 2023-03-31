Watch CBS News
Officials: New Jersey man charged after 13-month-old ingested suspected fentanyl

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FAIRVIEW, N.J. -- A New Jersey man was arrested Thursday after a baby was found to have ingested fentanyl.

Bergen County prosecutors say on Wednesday, they received a call from Fairview Police about an unresponsive child.

Officials say investigators found the 13-month-old had ingested suspected fentanyl and was revived with Naloxone at a local hospital.

Police have now charged 35-year-old Geraldo Colon with endangering the welfare of a child.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 7:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

