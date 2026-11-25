One person was killed in a crash outside a car crash in Bergen County, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

It happened just after noon at 22-40 Maple Ave. in Fair Lawn.

One man told CBS News New York he was sitting in his vehicle and waiting for his turn at Speeder's Car Wash when a tractor trailer crashed into other vehicles, causing a chain reaction.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office confirms one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was critically injured and taken to a local hospital.

The prosecutor's office said multiple other victims who sustained various injuries were also taken to local hospitals. It's unclear exactly how many people were injured.

The street was blocked off as investigators worked to find out what led up the crash.

One person was killed in a crash outside a car crash in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, on Nov. 25, 2026. Chopper 2

Joan Marnick was stunned and terrified by what unfolded just steps from the daycare center where she works.

"Chaos, people running. Cops trying to do their job. EMTs trying to do their jobs," she said.

The crash is also raising concerns about traffic along that stretch of Maple Avenue. Neighbors say vehicles waiting to get into the car wash often line up, causing traffic to back up along the road.

"They have to do something, Fair Lawn, because the traffic for this car wash is really bad. It's really bad. It's dangerous," one person said.

Whether any of that played a role in the crash remains unclear.

For those who witnessed the aftermath, it's a frightening sight they won't soon forget.

"You gotta always drive cautious. You gotta worry about everything around, not just yourself," Marnick said.