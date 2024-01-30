Witnesses reluctant to testify in Jam Master Jay murder trial, prosecutors say

NEW YORK - Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial in the murder of Jason Mizell, known to the world as Jam Master Jay.

Prosecutors told the judge they fear some witnesses may lie under oath.

Federal prosecutors filed a late night notice to the court Monday warning that some of its witnesses are now reluctant to testify and may lie under oath, or plead the fifth, out of fear of retaliation.

Day two in the murder trial of Mizell brought more law enforcement testimony. Several retired NYPD detective who worked the case testified that the surveillance cameras inside the recording studio where Mizell was murdered were not properly recording the night he was shot, and a thorough canvas of surrounding businesses turned up no video evidence.

The hip hop legend's godson Karl Jordan, Jr. and his childhood friend Ronald Washington are accused of ambushing Mizell inside his Hollis, Queens recording studio on Oct. 30, 2002. Prosecutors say they devised a plan to kill Mizell after he cut them out of a drug trafficking deal.

In a blow to the defense Tuesday, Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall allowed a photo lineup that one eyewitness used to identify Washington into evidence.

Jordan and Washington's defense teams said prosecutors have no evidence against their clients, and are relying solely on "aging memories."

The judge agreed that if an eyewitness to the murder is uncooperative, they may be treated as hostile witnesses, meaning prosecutors can question them more aggressively and use their prior statements against them in front of a jury.

The first eyewitness is expected to be called this week.