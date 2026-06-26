Over 100 explosive devices found at New Jersey home, prosecutors say

More than 100 homemade explosives were found at a home in New Jersey, according to Morris County prosecutors.

A team of investigators carried out a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Avondale Road in Denville.

They found a home laboratory along with materials commonly used to create homemade explosives. Detectives also found blasting caps, cellphones and various firearms and ammunition.

Investigators uncovered 109 individual containers of suspected explosives "capable of massive destruction" in a shed on the property.

There was no permit to store these materials, according to a news release.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office said it had been investigating the suspect, Joseph Rizos, since March. They say he allegedly ran a destructive device manufacturing operation in 2025 and 2026.

Rizos, 37, was arrested before the search during a traffic stop. He is facing one count of recklessly risking widespread injury and four counts of possession of destructive devices.

"I want to recognize the hard work and persistence of our investigators in shutting down this potentially dangerous operation," said Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

The prosecutor's office is working with many other law enforcement offices, such as the FBI, DEA, sheriff's office and state and local police to continue the investigation.

Rizos is currently being held in the county jail and has a hearing set for Tuesday.