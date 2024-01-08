Watch CBS News
Explosion in downtown Fort Worth injures as many as 10, fire dept. says

FORT WORTH - The Fort Worth Fire Department is responding to a gas explosion at the Sandman Hotel on Houston St. Monday afternoon.

According to FWFD, there are as many as 10 patients. MedStar is also on the scene.

There is not currently information on the condition of the injured.

CBS News Texas has crews on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 5:01 PM EST

