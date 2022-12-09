Watch CBS News
Explore holiday festivities across the five boroughs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There's nothing like Christmas time in New York City, but Manhattan isn't the only place for holiday fun. 

NYC and Company's Executive Vice President of Global Communications Tiffany Townsend took us through the best activities in all five boroughs. 

  • Manhattan: Ice skating, holiday windows and markets, Open Streets on Sundays
  • Brooklyn: Dyker Heights lighting, World's largest menorah
  • The Bronx: Botanical Garden holiday train show 
  • Queens: Amaze holiday light show at Citi Field
  • Staten Island: Lantern festival, Empire Outlets

