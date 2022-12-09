Explore holiday festivities across the five boroughs

NEW YORK -- There's nothing like Christmas time in New York City, but Manhattan isn't the only place for holiday fun.

NYC and Company's Executive Vice President of Global Communications Tiffany Townsend took us through the best activities in all five boroughs.

Manhattan: Ice skating, holiday windows and markets, Open Streets on Sundays

Brooklyn: Dyker Heights lighting, World's largest menorah

The Bronx: Botanical Garden holiday train show

Queens: Amaze holiday light show at Citi Field

Staten Island: Lantern festival, Empire Outlets

