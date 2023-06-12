Experts closely monitoring Canada wildfires, say it's possible Tri-State Area will see more smoke

NEW YORK -- The visuals and experience of smoke enveloping the Tri-State Area on Wednesday have stuck with us, as do looming questions.

CBS2 asked experts on Monday about the latest fire conditions in Canada, if the smoke will sink in again, and if we should be concerned about long-term impacts on our health.

It was an orange abyss as the New York City skyline was hit with a smokescreen last week.

"Armageddon," said Ellie Cohen of Livingston, New Jersey.

Cohen and Larry Cooper witnessed the takeover from their home.

"I had never seen such color in my lifetime," Cooper said.

The worst air quality in the world Wednesday was spawned by a perfect storm -- Canadian wildfires burning hotter and faster than in recent years and persistent winds driving the smoke south. CBS2 checked in with Chris Stockdale with the Canadian Forest Service for an update.

"Things have settled down somewhat since last week," Stockdale said.

Calmer winds cause a slower burn, but Stockdale says the fires are far from out.

"The forecast isn't looking terribly great, so we expect that they'll be waking up again, and probably burning pretty intensely again in the next few days," Stockdale said.

When CBS2 first spoke with Stockdale on Friday, he shared that the fires burned so intensely no efforts could be made to stop the spread.

But now, "We're in the intensity range where some aerial attack is possible, so that water drops and retardant drops are having some effect," Stockdale said.

He added the fires are still burning far too intensely for humans to get close.

"We had no way to avoid the smoke from those fires, though. And some wonder if breathing the polluted air could have lasting health effects," Stockdale said.

Dr. Robert Laumbach with Rutgers School of Public Health says health professionals expect most effects on health to be short term.

"People who are feeling fine, they're healthy. They should not worry about the long-term effects," Laumbach said. "Within days, you know, after the exposure, people's asthma should be back to normal. Their COPD Should be recovering."

Laumbach added there are lots of unanswered questions about long-term exposure to wood smoke.

"I know that my colleagues are going to be looking at the impacts of this episode in the New York City area and trying to learn more about what the effects are," Laumbach said. "If this were to continue, if it repeats, if it persists, we think that those cumulative effects over time are concerning."

Could our area a repeat of Wednesday?

"Possibly," said Gedi Mainelis, a professor of environmental science at Rutgers.

Mainelis, who researches biological aerosols, says similar events happen around the globe.

"The unpredictable factor is the source, itself. The fire. Will the fire intensify? Will the fire will be contained? Will there be local rain events?" Mainelis said.

Stockdale shared that flames are forecast to spread more quickly in the coming days. CBS2's First Alert Weather Team will be keeping close watch on the atmospheric flow to determine whether smoke with will obscure the skyline once again.

Stockdale also shared the forecast does not hold fire-ending rainfall in the foreseeable future. The Canadian Military, Spain, Portugal, and the U.S. are sending help to battle fires burning across Canada.